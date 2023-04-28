Parallel Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 354,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 50,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $292.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.65. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $399.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

