Parallel Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 212,608 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

