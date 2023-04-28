Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

YUM stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.