Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 137.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.8 %

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

