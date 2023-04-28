Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,036.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,047.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,643.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,559.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

