Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after acquiring an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $222.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $248.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

