Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Southern by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Price Performance

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

NYSE:SO opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

