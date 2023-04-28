Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGV stock opened at $295.39 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.41 and its 200 day moving average is $273.45.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

