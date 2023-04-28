Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 33,451 shares valued at $1,276,344. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

