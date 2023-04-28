Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,258 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

