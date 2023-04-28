Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE RACE opened at $278.24 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $286.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.90 and a 200 day moving average of $237.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

