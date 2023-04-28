Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IYE opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

