Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 368,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,630,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $316.23 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $328.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5,270.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.13 and a 200-day moving average of $292.23.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.