Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 170.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $154.94 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day moving average is $178.95.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYI. UBS Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

