Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,555 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 131,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

