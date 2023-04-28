Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 862 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $50,266,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $5,269,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.9 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $263.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.89. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

