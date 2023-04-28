Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 9,797 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

