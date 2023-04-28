Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

