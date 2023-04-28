Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 123,571 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

