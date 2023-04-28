PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

