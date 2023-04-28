ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

