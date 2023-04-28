PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Shares

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

