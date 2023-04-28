Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Issued By Oppenheimer

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fiserv Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

FISV stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.