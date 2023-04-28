Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Increased by Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Saban Cheryl increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

