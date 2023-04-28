Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.57. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

