Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Lifted by Analyst

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

NYSE:PHM opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

