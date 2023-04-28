Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.09.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $168.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $169.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

