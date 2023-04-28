Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

JNJ opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day moving average of $166.97. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

