Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

Insider Activity

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $137.69 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.