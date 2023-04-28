Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,796 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.32% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $23,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR opened at $19.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 176.74 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,127.38%.

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

