Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $61.28 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

