Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767,184 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $25,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $48.18.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

