Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of RenaissanceRe worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,514,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,739,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after buying an additional 167,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.55.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -5.93%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

