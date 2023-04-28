Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of Deckers Outdoor worth $21,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 663.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $475.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.80 and a 200 day moving average of $403.17. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $492.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.08.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

