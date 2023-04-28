Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $27,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $217.65 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.09 and a 200 day moving average of $243.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.