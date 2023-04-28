Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.52 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of Five Below worth $19,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,837,000 after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $197.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.07. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

