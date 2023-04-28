Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.04 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 180,788 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of Range Resources worth $20,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RRC opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

