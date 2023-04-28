Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.87 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,680 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.39 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

