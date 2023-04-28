Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $23.06 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,448 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.12 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

