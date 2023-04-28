Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.76 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,204 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $24,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 978,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,699,000 after purchasing an additional 150,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,777,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

