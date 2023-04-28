Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $26.78 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.1 %

TMUS opened at $149.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

