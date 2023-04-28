Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $26.47 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

