Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Boston Properties worth $24,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 286,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 117,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.72.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

