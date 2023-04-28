Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,254 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.32% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.