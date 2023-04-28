Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 13,975 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Globus Medical worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 192.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

NYSE:GMED opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

