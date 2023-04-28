Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 508 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 82,585 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 55,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

