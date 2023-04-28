Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,050 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $23,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $169.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.04. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

