Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 142 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.8 %

FICO opened at $734.68 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $736.36. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $688.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile



Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

