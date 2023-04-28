Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 42,344 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,344 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.19% of HF Sinclair worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $81,253,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DINO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.