Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 73,128 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,128 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of OGE Energy worth $19,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

